More Than 10,000 Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Maryland Schools Since Reopening

COVID-19 is ravaging Maryland’s schools. According to the Maryland Department of Education, there have been more than 10,000 cases among students and more than 1,800 cases among staff since reopening for in person classes.

Nearly 50,000 students have had to be quarantined.

However, 80% of teachers are now vaccinated in most public schools in the state.

Right now, the state board of education is saying they will review the state’s universal mask mandate in December.

“We’ll build toward a reasoned decision and approach as to how we should go forward in the state of Maryland,” said board president Clarence Crawford on Tuesday.

Cases are trending downward in schools as of date.

