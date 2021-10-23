Milestone Initiative Aims To Increase Representation Within The Comic Book Industry

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

From the late Dwayne McDuffie who served as a writer and editor at Marvel to Black Panther World of Wakanda artist Afua Njoki Richardson, Black creators have tapped into the power of innovation to shape the landscape of the comic book industry. According to Variety, a new initiative has been launched to ensure that more Black comic innovators have a seat at the table.

The collaborative project—dubbed the Milestone Initiative—is being led by WarnerMedia, Ally and DC Comics. Its was designed to amplify the voices and work of diverse illustrators and writers who are often shut out of mainstream projects. The initiative’s moniker is an homage to Milestone Media; a comic book company founded nearly three decades ago by a collective of Black creatives. Through the program, participants will have the opportunity to attend a development session at the DC Comics headquarters in Burbank, California and a virtual training course led by the Kubert School.

“Superhero and comic culture is massive and has a broad reach,” Andrea Brimmer, who serves as chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally Financial Inc., said in a statement. “We can authentically show up in that and there is a heavy focus around all kinds of content that will come out of this, things where we definitely plan on there being a part for us.” The digital financial services company is sponsoring the initiative.

News about the Milestone Initiative comes as there is a stagnancy around diversity within the comic book industry. Research shows that a mere 4.9 percent of comic book writers are Black compared to 80.5 percent who are white. DC Comics is putting the focus on increasing representation within the pages of their books. Last year, they released a young adult novel dubbed Wonder Women of History. The book highlighted trailblazing women across different spaces including athletes Serena Williams and Dominique Dawes, singers Beyoncé and Janelle Monáe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others.

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams, Beyoncé And Janelle Monáe To Be Highlighted In Comic Book

Ryan Coogler And His Wife To Collaborate On New Harlem-Based Comic Book Film

National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom 10 photos Launch gallery National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom 1. Saul Williams Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Haki Madhubuti Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Nikki Giovanni Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Rita Dove Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Maya Angelou Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Langston Hughes Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Tracy K. Smith Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Amiri Baraka Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Gwendolyn Brooks Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Tyehimba Jess Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom [caption id="attachment_4226320" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 11:00 a.m. ET, Oct. 7, 2021 Originally Published 12:00 p.m. Oct. 4, 2018 Several influential African-American poets have captivated the nation with their poems for decades and these black poets deserve their flowers. On National Poetry Day, Americans can reflect on their works, from pieces that touch on the past to pieces that provide vivid visions of the future. RELATED: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors People who are passionate about poetry can ponder poets' wise words on this special day. They can read poems, listen to audio or hear poets' speak at events across the nation. They can celebrate the gift of poetry: the imagery, emotion and messages. National Poetry Day is a chance for a celebration of spoken and written words; it's an opportunity to let other poets' works inspire them. Some of the world's most influential poets are black. Their works are used in so many forms of entertainment to show our culture and our struggles through word. Gil Scott-Heron's "Your Soul and Mine," was recently used in HBO's latest movie The Many Saints of Newark. The movie also used one of his most popular poems, "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised." The revolutionary poem was a slogan from the Black Power movement in the 1960's. Herron created the poem to symbolize how the revolution wouldn't happen in front of the eyes of the oppressor, but instead it would blossom in the hands of the people. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwSRqaZGsPw There are many renowned, Pulitzer Prize-winning poets who have won acclaim with their work. Many people appreciate the poems of deceased, legendary poets such as Gwendolyn Brooks, Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes. Hughes might be one of America's most popular poets, black or white. He frequently took social stances in his art with title's like Jim Crow's Last Stand, and Freedom's Plow. Many of today's innovative poets, from Tyehimba Jess to Tracy K. Smith, have also garnered hundreds of fans. Several wordsmiths have become poet laureates, which are government or institution-appointed positions that allow creatives to compose words for special events and occasions. These poets have received several prestigious honors. Here are 10 influential Black poets who have created works that have changed world. Without their poems life would be boring. Art in words have been the backbone for many art forms like Rap or R&B. Many rappers even contribute their style and flow to prominent poets who lead the way.

Milestone Initiative Aims To Increase Representation Within The Comic Book Industry was originally published on newsone.com