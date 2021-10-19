Local
HomeLocal

President Biden Coming To Baltimore Thursday For CNN Town Hall

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-BIDEN-EDUCATION

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

President Joe Biden will be in Baltimore Thursday to participate in a CNN town hall.

He’s expected to take questions about his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and an economic package that would expand the social safety net.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

CNN’s Anderson Cooper will moderate the 90 minute live broadcast event.

According to CNN, an invitation-only audience will be present at the town hall and the network will follow all local and state COVID-19 regulations to ensure a safe event.

The town hall’s location will be announced in the coming days.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , Joe Biden

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
handcuffs wide angle

16-Year-Old Arrested For Murder Of 15-Year-Old Baltimore Girl

Baltimore Police announced the arrest on Monday.
01.01.70
Empty Chairs And Tables In Courtroom

New Legislation Introduced In Maryland To Protect Witnesses,…

It's called the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act.
01.01.70
US-POLITICS-BIDEN-EDUCATION

President Biden Coming To Baltimore Thursday For CNN…

He's expected to take questions about his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and an economic package that would expand the…
01.01.70
Photos
Close