Mandate Requiring City Employees To Be Vaccinated Underway In Baltimore

Baltimore city’s vaccine mandate is now underway.

“This is about leading by example, protecting the health of our workforce,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Starting on Monday (October 18), all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

It’s a move that has faced pushback from Baltimore’s Fire and Police Union.

“How’s weekly testing going to work?” It’s supposed to be on duty, if you have multiple people working on a fire engine, how do they all get tested while working,” said Joshua Fannon, Union President of Baltimore Fire Officers Local 964.

This all comes as Maryland’s key COVID-19 metrics are on a downturn. On Sunday, the state reported 871 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths. The statewide positivity rate also dropped to 3.44%.

