Triple Shooting In East Baltimore Under Investigation

Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting in east Baltimore.

It happened around midnight on the 900 block of Broadway. Officers found a 44-year-old man shot in the abdomen there. Police said moments later, two men walked into area hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact  Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Source: CBS Baltimore

