Baltimore City Approves Transfer Of Speed Camera Money To Police Department

Dispute over catalogue of fines

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Baltimore City is making good on a promise to provide premium pay to first responders as promised during the earlier days of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Board of Estimates approved the transfer of $6.5 million from the revenue raises by speed and red-light cameras to the police department.

It wasn’t without controversy. Pedestrian safety advocates said state intends for that money to be used to slow down cars.

“Many community members are already skeptical of cameras, and this reallocation endorses the fear (that) cameras are used purely for revenue and not to finance permanent improvements to our roadways,” said Jed Week, of Bikemore.

The board also approved $120 million to cover pandemic related costs. That included $37.8 million for the use of hotels to shelter and quarantine people, $10.2 million for emergency food services and $8.9 million for contact tracing and testing.

Source: WBAL-TV

09.16.21
