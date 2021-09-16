Local
Baltimore City Public Schools Opens Investigation Into Sexual Assault Allegations Involving Student

An investigation is underway by Baltimore City Public Schools into allegations of sexual assault involving a Baltimore City College student.

Students at that school walked out peacefully Wednesday morning in protest. After a few minutes, the students returned to class. Police officers were on campus to ensure the safety of the students during the protest.

In a statement to WBAL-TV, a district spokesman said: “Baltimore City Public Schools is aware of allegations of sexual assault regarding a Baltimore City College student. The allegations were previously reported to school leaders and acted upon. City Schools is opening a Title IX investigation to determine what occurred in an accurate, fair and clear manner.”

No further details on the investigation was provided.

