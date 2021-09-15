Local
Masks Now Required In All Maryland Public Schools

Students return to school

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

Lawmakers passed a mask mandate Tuesday requiring masks to be worn in all public schools. The mandate covers all students and staff. It begins immediately.

The state school board said no decision has been made on whether or not to mandate vaccines for students who are eligible.

“The state of emergency was lifted, but the Delta variant has changed the game,” said Mohammed Choudhury, the state superintendent of schools, on the necessity of a mask mandate. “… Maryland was third from last on re-opening. It is not a stat to be proud of, and it is not a stat that I plan to go back to. Masking enables us to keep the vast majority of our children in school especially when there is a positive case or outbreak.“

State school officials said they will reassess the necessity of a mask mandate as cases rise and fall.

Source: CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 , Maryland

