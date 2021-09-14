2 Teens Shot In Double Shooting In East Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A of teenage boys are recovering after a double shooting Monday afternoon in east Baltimore.

It happened on the 2300 block of East Hoffman Street. Police were called there around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found both teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WBAL-TV

