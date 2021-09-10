Local
Post Service Looking To Fill Open Positions In Maryland

Booming U.S. Recovery Is Leaving Some Communities Completely Behind

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

If you’re in need of a job, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring immediately.

Starting pay is between $18 and $19, depending on the position. The Postal Service said it’s also offering training and on-the-job support.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Applications are being accepted online at usps.com/careers.

Source: WBAL-TV

