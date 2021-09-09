Baltimore City Schools To Pay Parents To Drive Their Kids To School

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Schools is offering an incentive for parents to drive their own kids to school this month. This comes amid a bus driver shortage in the school district.

For the month of September, city schools will pay parents a $250 stipend. However, students must have a 95% attendance rate in order to qualify for the payment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Families of 771 students received the offer. If all families participate, it will cost the district $192,750.

The money is coming from a yearly parent reimbursement budget. Any additional money would come out of the contractor payment budget.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: