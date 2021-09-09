Local
Baltimore City Schools To Pay Parents To Drive Their Kids To School

School Zone Crossing Sign

Source: simon2579 / Getty

Baltimore City Schools is offering an incentive for parents to drive their own kids to school this month. This comes amid a bus driver shortage in the school district.

For the month of September, city schools will pay parents a $250 stipend. However, students must have a 95% attendance rate in order to qualify for the payment.

Families of 771 students received the offer. If all families participate, it will cost the district $192,750.

The money is coming from a yearly parent reimbursement budget. Any additional money would come out of the contractor payment budget.

Source: Fox Baltimore

