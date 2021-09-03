Local
Baltimore Music Teacher Arrested, Facing Child Pornography Charges

Lewis Blandon

Source: Maryland State Police / Maryland State Police

An elementary and middle school music teacher has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges.

Maryland State Police arrested Lewis Blandon on Wednesday in Harford County after an investigation dating back to December 2020.

Blandon taught at Woodhome Elementary/Middle School in Northeast Baltimore. He’s currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Blandon is facing five charges of possession of child pornography. State police are asking parents at the school to contact them with any concerns at 410-265-8080.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore , crime

