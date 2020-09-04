Local
HomeLocal

High School Teacher & Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Student

Stephanie Walzl

Source: Howard County Police Department / Howard County Police Department

A Reservoir High School teacher and lacrosse coach is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

According to authorities in Howard County, 29-year-old Stephanie Walzl allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female student. The reported relationship dates back to December 2019 when the student was 16 years old.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Investigators uncovered nearly 69,000 text messages between the two, determining they were in regular contact before and after school as well as throughout the day.

Walzl is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offense. She is currently on administrative leave from the Howard County Public School System.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Howard County

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Local
Stephanie Walzl
High School Teacher & Coach Charged With Sexual…

The reported relationship dates back to December 2019 when the student was 16 years old. 
09.04.20
only clouds
Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County…

A large tree also crashed into someone’s home.
09.04.20
Preakness Stakes
Preakness 145 Will Be Held On October 3rd,…

Anyone who has already purchased tickets will have the option to either transfer their tickets to Preakness 146 in 2021…
09.03.20
Photos
Close