Maryland Congressmen Call For Action On Delayed Unemployment Benefits

WOLB Featured Video
Unemployment text on computer screen

Source: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty

Maryland is one of the 10 slowest states to get unemployment benefits to claimants. So, the state’s congressional delegation is calling for change.

They sent a letter on Friday pressing state labor officials about issues with the delivery of unemployment benefits to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The expanded federal UI benefits have provided a lifeline to struggling families across Maryland as they have dealt with an unprecedented crisis and faced extreme hardships,” they wrote. But too many Marylanders have to contend with the added hardship of struggling to access the benefits they are owed.”

The members asked the Maryland Department of Labor for data on the status of those benefits. That includes how many claims have been paid out and how many remain pending.

You can read the full letter by clicking here. 

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland , unemployment benefits

08.30.21
