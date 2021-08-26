Local
3 Members Of Gov. Hogan’s Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Three of Gov. Hogan’s staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There was a fourth staff members who initially tested positive through a rapid antigen test, but later had a PCR test and was found to be negative.

According to the governor’s office, all members of Hogan’s staff are fully vaccinated and are following all CDC guidance on quarantining and contact tracing.

“All those affected are feeling fine,” tweeted Hogan spokesperson Kata Hall.

Dr. Bill Moss with Johns Hopkins told CBS Baltimore such ‘breakthrough’ infections among the fully vaccinated are rare but do happen.

The governor and lieutenant governor have both tested negative for the virus.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Larry Hogan

