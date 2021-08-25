Local
Baltimore County Declares State Of Emergency As COVID Cases Rise

Baltimore county executive calls out code violations at Kushner properties

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore County is now under a new state of emergency following COVID cases on the rise.

The state of emergency allows the county executive to mandate masks and add other restrictions.

“A local state of emergency says this is serious,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

But Olszewski said he’s not adding mandates yet.

“If we continue to see numbers sustained or growing, we are prepared to take any number of those actions in the days ahead,” he said.

Source: CBS Baltimore

