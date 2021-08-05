Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Fired! Atlanta Cop Caught On Video Kicking Handcuffed Woman In The Face Loses His Job

But an officer who didn't stop the police brutality was found to have not violated any department policy.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Atlanta police brutality video

A screenshot from the viral video right before a suspect was kicked in her face by at Atlanta police sergeant. | Source: Twitter

An Atlanta police sergeant has been fired a little more than a week after a viral video showed him kicking a handcuffed woman in the face as she lay on the ground in front of him.

Sgt. Marc Theodule, who was identified as the police officer who kicked the woman in her head, was fired Monday, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) announced in a press release.

“Based on a review of all the facts, it was determined Sgt. Marc Theodule’s actions violated department policy and he acted outside of APD standards and training,” the press release says.

But in a stunning turn of events, the officer who was working alongside Theodule — identified as Bridget Citizen — and placed on administrative duty has returned to work unpunished after APD determined she did not violate its policy of failing to intervene and stop the police brutality.

“Our expectation is that employees intervene in on-going active situations, in this case, the kick occurred one time and then ceased,” APD added, saying that it was Citizen who informed her superiors of Theodule’s brutality.

The brief but graphic footage was recorded by an unidentified bystander and went viral on July 26. The 8-second snippet shows the handcuffed suspect lying face-down on the pavement while Theodule and Citizen stand over her. The volume in the video is low, but the woman is shown lifting her head up to say something to Theodule. Even though she was clearly not a threat to him, Theodule responds by kicking the woman right in her face at very close range.

Despite the absence of most audio in the snippet, the woman can still be heard screaming in agony from being kicked in her face.

All the while, Citizen is shown standing there emotionless and never made a single attempt to intervene, let alone even physically reacted to the violence.

Local news reporter Michael Seiden tweeted the video and APD’s initial response — one that called Theodule’s actions “unacceptable” and expressed concern “with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident.”

Watch the disturbing footage below.

Theodule was immediately suspended without pay as the investigation that resulted in his firing began.

The woman who was kicked in her face was suspected of possessing a gun that did not belong to her. Citizen was the initial responding officer and Theodule only arrived after the suspect requested Citizen’s supervisor on the scene, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

After the woman suspect, while handcuffed and on the ground, reportedly spit at Theodule, the sergeant kicked her in the face.

Theodule was not criminally charged for his police brutality, but since his firing opens the door for the victim of his police brutality to possibly file a civil suit against him.

Atlanta-based attorney Tiffany Williams Roberts tore into the city’s image as a place for Black people to thrive after seeing the video.

“Atlanta is not a Mecca when it comes to the impact of the violent police state,” Roberts tweeted. “We are part of the problem. Period.”

The video in Atlanta went viral after a series of arrests of brutally violent police officers suggested that cops who don’t intervene when fellow officers use police brutality on suspects are increasingly being disciplined for not doing their jobs.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Cop Brutally ‘Choked’ Black Teen Girl ‘Simply Walking Home,’ Violently Arrested Her Mom

Police Accountability: More Cops Are Being Punished For Not Stopping Brutal Officers Using Excessive Force

Police killings 2020

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

112 photos Launch gallery

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, July 20, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One glaring example of that truth came Friday night in Maryland when cops gunned down Ryan LeRoux, a 21-year-old Black man who was killed in a McDonald's parking lot under questionable circumstances that cast doubt on the police narrative. https://twitter.com/SilverCoalition/status/1417310874650480642?s=20 Four Montgomery County police officers responded by firing a total of 24 shots at LeRoux "over the course of several seconds," the Washington Post reported, because they said he had a gun. His father said LeRoux's gun was legally owned. There is no evidence that LeRoux wielded the gun, let alone threatened the police with it. In fact, it's unclear what prompted the police to use deadly force if their lives were not threatened. LeRoux's father said he was shown about 25 minutes of bodycam video that police have said is too dark and "very difficult to see," effectively allowing them to control the narrative of the shooting. Nevertheless, police have also said they "believe" the footage shows LeRoux brandishing the gun. “So far, they have been unable to prove to me that my son raised a gun,” Paul LeRoux said. “They have not proved to me that Ryan showed any reason to justify the amount of lethal force.” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has called for a full investigation into the shooting that was allegedly prompted by LeRoux refusing to move his car from the McDonald's drive-thru. Police have said LeRoux "was not cooperative,” which ultimately led to "a use of force resulting in Mr. LeRoux behind [sic] shot by the officers.” LeRoux's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Fired! Atlanta Cop Caught On Video Kicking Handcuffed Woman In The Face Loses His Job  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local
Jury awards more than $37 million to family of woman killed by police after standoff that was partially broadcast on social media

$3 Million Settlement Reached For Family Of Korryn…

It's a major step toward justice 5 years in the making.
08.05.21
Seismograph Showing Earthquake Activity

Earthquake Rocks Howard County Overnight

The quake clocked in at 2.1. No injuries or damage has been reported.
08.04.21
Divisional Round - Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills

Gov. Hogan Calls On Lamar Jackson To Get…

Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has not commented on the matter.
08.04.21
Photos
Close