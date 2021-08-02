Local
Investigation Underway Following COVID-19 Outbreak At Cecil County Fair

The Cecil County Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak connected to the Cecil County Fair. To track everything for you the fair began Friday, (July 23) and ended yesterday Sunday, (August 1). Governor Larry Hogan actually spoke at the fair last week but the Governor’s Offices says he has no symptoms. However Officials ask anyone who attended the fair to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and to get tested.

