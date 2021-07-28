Local
Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lamar Jackson Ravens

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

Today is the first day of training camp for the Baltimore Ravens but they’ll be missing a very valuable player, Lamar Jackson. According to sources Lamar has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time following his Thanksgiving positive test. Its unclear how long Lamar will have to miss practice but Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter the NFL is “going through the science, and Ravens awaiting answers”.

