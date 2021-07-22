$525K Settlement Awarded To Victim Wrongly Sent To Prison By Corrupt GTTF Cops

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

There have been 30 settlements involving the now defunct Gun Trace Task Force so far and now the latest payout goes to man who said corrupt GTTF cops wrongly sent him to prison.

Robert Johnson was in prison for 4 years. He said officers Jemell Rayam and Momodu Gondo planted a gun on him and searched his vehicle without probable cause in 2014. He said he was pressured into taking a plea deal.

“We are going to do right by those who are unfortunately preyed upon by these individuals,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said this week. “We are going to continue to put things in place to make sure that these kinds of incidents do not happen again.“

Lawyer A. Dwight Pettit said he continues to receive calls from victims. There are currently four cases in active litigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

