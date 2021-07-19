Local
Gov. Hogan Signs Support Order To Help With Post COVID Grace Period

Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan signed a support order for the 45-day administrative grace period to allow certain regulations to continue to be relaxed despite the COVID-19 state of emergency that was lifted earlier this month.

This includes provisions such as renewing driver’s licenses, winding down emergency health operations and the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19.

Gov. Hogan signed the order on July 12. The 45-day grace period began on July 1.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Introduces $1M Scholarship Promotion For Youth COVID-19 Vaccinations

Gov. Larry Hogan

07.19.21
