15-Year-Old Dead After Being Found Unresponsive In Curtis Bay, Baltimore Police Officer Under Investigation

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A 15-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive Tuesday in Curtis Bay. A suspicious death investigation has been launched according to Anne Arundel County Police.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It happened on the 1400 block of Sandy Point Way. Officers responded to a child custody dispute there at around 5 p.m. and found the unresponsive teen. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore Police Department said a member of its force is involved and has since been suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

The teen’s cause of death is under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: