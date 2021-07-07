Local
15-Year-Old Dead After Being Found Unresponsive In Curtis Bay, Baltimore Police Officer Under Investigation

A 15-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive Tuesday in Curtis Bay. A suspicious death investigation has been launched according to Anne Arundel County Police.

It happened on the 1400 block of Sandy Point Way. Officers responded to a child custody dispute there at around 5 p.m. and found the unresponsive teen. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore Police Department said a member of its force is involved and has since been suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

The teen’s cause of death is under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County , Baltimore Police Department

