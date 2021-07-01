Why Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Taking So Long To Hire LeVar Burton?

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the greatest lessons you’ll learn in life is that you can’t always make things happen just by speaking them into existence. However, we’re willing to make an exception when it comes to famed Roots actor LeVar Burton and his journey to get hired as the permanent host of Jeopardy!

While the late Alex Trebek leaves some big shoes to fill, it goes without saying that Burton has the star power, influence within culture and overall seniority to handle such a gig. So, whats the hold-up?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Speaking with The New York Times recently on the topic of if he doesn’t land the gig full-time, Burton said admittedly, “It will hurt. I’m not going to lie,” yet also further added optimistically, “But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is.”

Here’s another quote from LeVar Burton on what it would mean personally to host Jeopardy!, via NYT:

“I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do.”

“I have been watching Jeopardy! more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host. Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Continuing on with his campaign, Burton also told the Times, “Look, I have had a career for the [expletive] ages. Roots, Star Trek, Reading Rainbow. Won a Grammy. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I’m a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There’s a contest, there’s comedy, there’s drama. If you don’t know your [expletive] on Jeopardy!, you’re sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that.” How could you not agree?!

If rotating hosts are what the Jeopardy! show runners think will make the most sense, who are we to argue? However, seeing Trebek on our screens week after week made him a part of our homes, something close to a familial connection. All we’re saying is that LeVar Burton brings those qualities and so much more.

You’ll be able to catch LeVar Burton as one of the guest hosts of Jeopardy! this July, but click here to sign the Change.org petition if you want to see him on there permanently like the rest of us.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Why Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Taking So Long To Hire LeVar Burton? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: