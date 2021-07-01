Andrea Constand Speaks On Sudden Release of Bill Cosby

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

As Bill Cosby was being released from prison due to a technicality overturning his conviction for aggravated sexual assault, the woman he admitted giving pills to before that took place got to speak out.

Andrea Constand took to Twitter yesterday (June 30th) after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court made the decision to overturn Cosby’s 2018 conviction to release a statement. Ms. Constand expressed that she found the ruling “not only disappointing but of concern because it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant.”

She also took time to thank the other women who came forward with their accounts of being assaulted, as well as the district attorney and the prosecutors. Constand ended the statement by saying that she and her legal team will not be making any further comments.

The court ruled that Cosby could be released because Kevin Steele, the current D.A. of Montgomery County didn’t have the standing to prosecute the comedic actor. This was because the previous D.A., Bruce Castor, made an informal deal with Cosby and his legal team in 2005 not to pursue criminal charges. “Unable to invoke any right not to testify in the civil proceedings, Cosby relied upon the district attorney’s declination and proceeded to provide four sworn depositions. During those depositions, Cosby made several incriminating statements,” wrote state Supreme Court Justice David Wecht in the opinion.

Bill Cosby arrived at his home outside of Philadelphia yesterday afternoon (June 30) after his release, and his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt spoke to the press claiming “vindication” in the case. Current District Attorney Kevin Steele released a statement saying Cosby “was found guilty by a jury and now goes free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime.”

