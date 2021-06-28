2 Teens Shot Near The Inner Harbor, Police Investigating

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A pair of teenagers are recovering after they were shot following a fight on the 400 block of East Pratt Street near the Inner Harbor Saturday night.

Officers assigned to the area said they heard gunshots around 10:43 p.m.. They responded to the scene where they found a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed a group of young people were fighting on the 400 block of East Pratt Street when a suspect took out a gun and shot the two victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: