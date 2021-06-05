The Light of the City: Have you seen the new $2 Million “Domino Sugar” sign?

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

After being taken down for a few months, the infamous “Domino Sugar” sign is a few weeks away from returning to the Baltimore Harbor sky.

It’s planned to be re-lit for July 4th and according to head engineer of the project, Tom Chagin, it’s been a fun process. “It was more fun than I even dreamed. This is a majestic lady, and we’re going to take good care of her,” Chagin shared with WBAL News 11. The project’s price tag is significantly higher than its original 1951 design which was about $75,000, Chagin confirmed. The new sign costs close to $2 Million.

“What it is is an LED light radiates at 180 degrees, and what it will do, it shows and radiates just like neon,” Chagin continued.

More than a sign.

Vice President of corporate relations for the ASR Group, Peter O’Malley says the new sign is a “re-commitment of our company to the city of Baltimore.” The ASR Group owns and operates Domino Sugar. “We’re celebrating 100 years of operation here. The sign has become the welcome sign for Baltimore,” O’Malley continued.

It’s pretty cool to see that he has been on site with the team, keeping company every step of the way. That sign has been a bright spot in the Baltimore sky for quite some time. It means just a bit more to know that O’Malley and his team are passionate about their commitment to the city. “Just yesterday (Thursday), we finished putting up the last ‘S’ and the final pieces of the border, and the contractors behind me up on the sign (are) making the final adjustments to the letters themselves and then it’ll be wired,” O’Malley shared with Channel 11.

Next time you’re in the harbor, take a look at the new letters. Hopefully things stay on track and we can see them light up in a couple weeks.

