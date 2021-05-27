Jay-Z Announces The Return of The ‘Made In America Festival’

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Now that COVID restrictions are being lifted and life is getting back to a normalcy not seen for a year and change, concert events are steadily coming back. The Made In America Festival is the latest to announce its return.

Jay-Z announced that the much-lauded Made In America Festival would be making its comeback in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, a year after having to cancel the concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released to the public, Jay-Z professed his excitement and let everyone know that expectations for the event should be high.

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments. The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Being produced by Roc Nation alongside Live Nation, and in conjunction with the ACLU of Pennsylvania, the Made In America Festival is sure to be quite the experience as Jay happens to know some people. Some famous, some iconic, and others legendary including himself.

No word on the headliners just yet, but considering the sabbatical, expect some big names to be on the bill.

Tickets for the event are available here. Will you be checking out the Made In America Festival this summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

