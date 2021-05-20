WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Orioles is lifting capacity restrictions at the ballpark.

Social distancing will no longer be required between groups of ticket holders at Camden Yards. However, for fans that would like the opportunity to physically distance from others, the Orioles will continue to offer pod seating in select sections.

All fans will still need to adhere to the team’s Gameday Health and Safety policies while at the ballpark. In accordance with Baltimore City mandates, fans will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking at their assigned seat.

To review the Orioles’ Gameday Health and Safety protocols, please visit Orioles.com/WelcomeBack. For the complete 2021 home schedule, please visit Orioles.com/Schedule.

Orioles Lifting Capacity Restrictions At Camden Yards was originally published on 92q.com

