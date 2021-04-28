Local
Gov. Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate For Maryland

Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Masks are no longer required outdoors in the state of Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan making that announcement on Wednesday during a press conference.

Face coverings are still required indoors and indoor dining restrictions will remain. However, outdoor dining restrictions have been lifted.

Masks are also still required for Marylanders at all large ticketed venues as well as indoors at all public and private businesses and when using public transportation.

More than 4.5 million vaccines have been administered in the state and 85% of Marylanders age 65 and older are vaccinated.

Starting on Friday, you will no longer have to pre-register for a vaccine. You will be able to log on here to immediately sign up for an appointment.

[caption id="attachment_3351375" align="alignnone" width="672"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] UPDATE 1/7/2020 9:15 AM EST: Mayor Brandon Scott's viral comments have since been remixed by Baltimore's own Supa DJ Big L. Check it out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJvyQbPH6b1/ We have also since learned the heckler in question's nickname is in fact Shorty. ORIGINAL: Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott was NOT playing with this heckler! During a Baltimore City COVID-19 Update, Mayor Brandon Scott kept getting interrupted by an angry crowd member. Mr.Scott couldn’t take the rudeness anymore and erupted telling the heckler, “Hold on one-second shorty pull your mask up man.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! After this comment made by the mayor was a series of more quotable that Twitter didn’t waste any time with. Check out some reactions to the Mayor’s request to the heckler to pull his mask up. https://twitter.com/balleralert/status/1346524001615695873 Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

04.28.21
04.28.21
04.28.21
