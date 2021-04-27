Local
Census Data Shows Maryland Population Up By 7%

Official flag of the State of Maryland

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

There are more people who call Maryland home than 10 years ago.

New census data shows the state’s population grew 7% between 2010 and last year. Maryland also ranks as the 18th most populous state. That’s up from the 19th slot 10 years ago.

More detailed information won’t be released until later on this year. But, based on the numbers, the state will retain 8 seats in the House of Representatives.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: MD Attorneys Urge Judge To Toss NAACP Lawsuit Over Census

See Also: The Black Census Project Is About To Change Your World

Maryland

Photos
Close