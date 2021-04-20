East Baltimore Facility Halts Production Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Emergent BioSolutions has halted production of COVID-19 vaccines at its East Baltimore facility.
It comes as the Food and Drug Administration continues an investigation into the facility.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The company was instructed to quarantine all vaccine material already manufactured.
The pause will remain in place until the FDA completes its inspection of the facility.
Last month, Emergent had to toss 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that had been contaminated.
Source: WBAL-TV
See Also: Johnson & Johnson To Take Over Manufacturing Vaccines At Baltimore Facility
See Also: Report: ‘Human Error’ Ruined Millions Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses At Baltimore Facility
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!