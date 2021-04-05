Johnson & Johnson To Take Over Manufacturing Vaccines At Baltimore Facility

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Johnson & Johnson will assume full responsibility of manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore.

This comes after quality control issues at the Baltimore facility ruined up to 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Specifically, the Company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the Company specialists already at Emergent,” Johnson & Johnson said.

The plant will now solely be devoted to making the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to avoid any future mistakes.

Please note that no Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses administered to the public have been tainted.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: