Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Launches GoFundMe

A Black family based in Louisville, Kentucky, recently launched a GoFundMe in an effort to escape their collective trauma as the result of a violent no-knock raid.

On GoFundMe Ashlea Burr, the family matriarch asked for community care as she and her loved ones attempt leave their current surroundings.

“On October 26, 2018, more than 20 Louisville Metro Police officers and SWAT detectives busted through my front door and raided my home,” Burr stated on the GoFundMe page. “They shot flash bangs directly at my children, who were already coming down the steps with their hands in the air complying with the officers’ orders. They made four of us walk barefoot through glass to get outside. One of my daughters was ordered to lay on the cold, wet ground in the alley behind our house. They searched all of us and our home.”

Burr and her partner, Mario Daugherty, shared their PTSD during a podcast episode of “The Untold Story: Policing,” hosted by “Insecure” star Jay Ellis. Burr and Daugherty discussed the emotional toll the police raid took on their family, where they were falsely accused of selling drugs after a Louisville detective claimed he smelled marijuana coming from their home.

Coincidentally, many of the officers who stormed their home were part of the group of cops who raided Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

“Since day one when we actually heard about Breonna Taylor, it was like, me and Ashlea we just kinda looked at each other and just like, just started crying, damn near you know? Daugherty told Ellis. “It’s like man we were just in this same situation and we know that could’ve easily been us.”

“These officers conducted this raid based on information they’d received months prior to my family and I even moving into this home,” reads the GoFundMe page. “They terrorized and severely traumatized my family based on old information; they weren’t even looking for us!”

“It has been 870+ days since we have felt safe in our own home,” it continues. “It has been 870+ days of trauma and constant feelings of fear, nervousness, and hopelessness. My family will never fully recover from this — it will be with us for the rest of our lives.

We are asking for your help to move us out of Louisville, Kentucky. We want to try to start anew and try to get our lives back.

Please pray for peace for my family, especially my children, they need it the most.”

Daugherty and Burr later filed a civil suit against the LMPD. In an interview with WDRB Burr said she felt Taylor’s death could have been prevented if law enforcement authorities headed the warnings of the dangers of no-knock raids and their devastating impact on Black and brown community members.

“What happened to us, it should have stopped then,” Burr said. “They should have stepped forward and made changes then, and Breonna’s life could have been spared.”

