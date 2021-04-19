National
George W. Bush Responds To Folks Trip Trippin on Michelle Obama [VIDEO]

John McCain memorial service

They may not be boo’d up but George W. Bush and Michelle Obama’s friendship has got the world trip-trippin’ .

Social Media is a funny thing and only Lord knows what will trend and/or go viral these days until the poster hits the post button and the Trollers decided whether or not to share.  New Schoolers know the process well, while the old Schoolers are still trying to figure it out.

And it was because of the above mentioned that former President George W. Bush was trippin when he got in the car after John McCains  funeral and found out that he was trending because him and Michelle Obama was passing candy in church.

In a recent interview George W. Bush had this to say “We got in the car and I think Barbara or Jenna said, ‘Hey, you’re trending!’ The American people were so surprised that Michelle Obama and I could be friends.”  

George W. and Michelle Obama may disagree on policy but they agree on so many more things such as humanity, love and compassion.

In the interview George W. Bush also talked about the differences between himself and former President Donald Trump, whom he never publicly supported despite being of the same political party.

Take a look at the video below.

