Maryland State Police Called To 17 Suspected DUI-Related Crashes Over The Weekend

Over the weekend, Maryland State Police were called to 17 suspected impaired driving crashes.

According to a tweet from the MD State Police account, of the 17 crashes, 7 of them involved multiple cars and two led to people being taken to the hospital.

Over the weekend, @mdsp troopers responded to at least 17 suspected impaired driving crashes. Of those, seven involved multiple vehicles and two led to people being transported to the hospital. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, don't hesitate to call 911. @zerodeathsMD pic.twitter.com/0bnlEnFJE3 — MD State Police (@MDSP) April 12, 2021

They’re encouraging any motorist to call 911 if they suspect or see an impaired driver.

