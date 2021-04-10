Rosie Perez Says She Was Never Asked to Attend the Oscars Since Her Nomination in the Mid-1990’s

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Rosie Perez has had a long and extraordinary career as an actress, activist and choreographer for over three decades. She remains a trailblazer when it comes to listing and remembering all of her successes.

However, that doesn’t seem to translate very well when it comes to being recognized by a lot of her fellow peers in Hollywood.

Perez revealed in a recent interview with Variety that she has not been invited to the Academy Awards since her nomination 27 years ago.

From Complex:

“Not even to sit in the audience, not to present, nothing — and I’m a member. I love the Academy Awards. I cheer on my peers, but it hurts,” she explained.

Perez was nominated in 1994 as Best Supporting Actress for role as “Carla Rodrigo” in the 1993 drama ‘Fearless.’

Despite that accomplishment, there has not been any acknowledgement from the Academy, nor has there ever been an invitation for her to even “attend the ceremony.” She has some observations as to why that is the case:

“The biggest struggle has been navigating through other people’s shortcomings,” the Brooklyn native explained to Variety. “Other people’s bigotry, racism — and specifically the ones that don’t understand that they are bigots or racists.”

This comes has she feels that any acknowledgement and equal treatment for her and other Latinx actors has not moved at a quicker pace, despite improvements that have been made in regards to efforts for more diversity.

Perez feels that not enough has been made to improve things as, according to her, progress has been “too damn slow.”

