Baltimore Police Investigating Reports Of Home Invasions In Southeast Neighborhoods

Police Tape

Home invasions are on the rise in portions of Southeast Baltimore.

Baltimore City Police said a group is breaking into homes and holding people at knifepoint or gunpoint for car keys. They said in the first two weeks of March, there were at least four reported home invasions in southeast Baltimore, including Brewers Hill, Canton and Upper Fells Point.

The teen suspects entered the homes in the early morning hours, while the homeowners were sleeping. They then stole cars, electronics and money.

Victims in three cases said they woke up and tried to stop them, but the suspects held them at knifepoint. Another victim reported being held at gunpoint.

At least two of the four suspects have been arrested by police. Two other suspects are at large.

Baltimore City Police are urging neighbors to be careful.

Baltimore City police

