Gunman Who Killed 5 People In South Carolina Was Former NFL Player Phillip Adams

He then killed himself.

Another day in the United States, and another mass shooting. The gunman who shot and killed five people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and also killed himself, was former NFL player Phillip Adams.

The shootings reportedly occurred around 5pm on Wednesday (April 7). The York County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Robert Lesslie, 70, a prominent local doctor, his wife, Barbara, 69 and their two grandchildren Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. A fifth James Lewis, 38, was working in the home at the time and also killed. A sixth person was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds and the deaths have all been ruled homicides.

After a manhunt, the Associated Press reported that Adams was identified as the suspect and the first to report that he had taken his own life. According to a source, Adams kill himself after midnight with a .45-caliber weapon.

Adams starred at South Carolina State before suiting up for multiple NFL teams as a defensive back. The 33-year-old was a journeyman, playing for six teams over five seasons after being drafted in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010.

Adams was reportedly treated by Dr. Leslie, while his parents also lived in the area.

As more info about this tragedy comes to light, you can expect much discussion about mental health and/or CTE, as well as gun control legislation.

This story is developing. 

 

 

