Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-6-2021]

Distinct Wraps
Business Description: Be Distinct!
Business Website: www.distinctwraps.com
J. Michaela
Business Description: J. Michaela Boutique has fashion to fit your figure in the most affordable way.
Business Website: https://www.jmichaela.shop/
A Vision from Shaye Event Planning Boutique
Business Description: A Vision from Shaye, is a full-service event planning company that accommodates all types of social and corporate events. A Vision from Shaye Event Planning Boutique, where vision and style are transformed into reality.
Business Website: http://www.avisionfromshaye.com/
