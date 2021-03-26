Local
Body Of Missing Woman Found In The Water Near Canton

Tara Savannah Payne

Source: Baltimore Police Department

The body of 26-year-old Tara Savannah Payne has been recovered.

Authorities found her body in the water just off of the 1200 block of Dockside Circle Thursday.

Savannah went missing early Tuesday morning after going out to celebrate her birthday Monday night. She was last seen along O’Donnell Street in Canton.

Police said Wednesday they believe Savannah fell into the water.

Now, her family is working with police to find out the truth.

Baltimore , Canton

