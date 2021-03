Baltimore police confirmed that a child died after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in East Baltimore.

Police said a mother and child were hit by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. on East Preston Street near North Eden Street.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where the child died.

Baltimore Police did not provide any more information about the victims, according to Fox 45.

Prayers to the family.

