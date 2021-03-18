White Domestic Terrorist Robert Aaron Long Charged With Killing 8 People

White domestic terrorist and alleged sex addict Robert Aaron Long has officially been charged with the murders of eight people after a shooting rampage earlier this week. The 21-year-old Georgia native took out his rage at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, sparking outrage among Asian Americans and others.

The Associated Press reports that investigators are still examining the facts surrounding the three shootings, most especially as attacks against Asians have cropped up in the past year presumably due to former president Donald Trump racializing the coronavirus.

However, Long told officials that his shooting spree on Tuesday (March 16) was not motivated by racism but instead an addiction to sex, and carried out the act in an attempt to eradicate the source of his temptation. This statement from Long has not satisfied the community at large, most especially elected officials of Asian descent.

Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American, famed Long’s act as being fueled by “gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia,” while Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms added in a separate statement that actions such as Long’s heinous crime are, “unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop.”

Adding to this, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker spoke to a throng of reporters and seemingly excused Long’s crime and noted his addiction as the source.

“He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker said.

Baker then added that long was suffering from “a really bad day” which was picked about by the media and others for its asinine and coddling observation. Baker’s statement came after reports that the officer appeared on a Facebook page wearing a t-shirt that aimed racist language towards China and the coronavirus in 2020.

Long was arrested by Georgia state troopers thanks to the assistance of his parents, who recognized their son from the surveillance video images that went wide. The parents gave authorities Long’s cellphone number, which was used to track his movements. There are reports that Long was traveling to Florida to attack more massage parlors as some manner of assault against the porn industry.

A formal announcement of years that Long might be facing has not yet been announced as of this writing.

