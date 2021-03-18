Maryland Lawmakers Agree To Settle HBCU Lawsuit For $577M

Maryland lawmakers passed a measure Wednesday to pay $577 million over 10 years to settle a 15-year federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and underfunding at the state’s four HBCUs.

The House voted 120-14 to send the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan vetoed a similar bill last year citing economic difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate voted 47-0 on the bill earlier Wednesday.

If approved, payments would not begin until fiscal year 2023 to account for the pandemic’s financial impact.

Maryland’s four historically black colleges are Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The funds would be used for scholarships and financial aid support services, as well as faculty recruitment and development.

Source: AP

