National
HomeNational

Florida County Snubs Rush Limbaugh As Flag-Lowering Debate Rages

“Although Rush Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also an incredibly divisive one who hurt many people with his words and actions," Palm Beach Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said.

President Trump Gives State Of The Union Address

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

A Florida county has snubbed both Rush Limbaugh and Gov. Ron DeSantis by deciding against lowering flags in the conservative and racist talk show host’s honor following his death last week.

The governor, whose questionable decision-making has been making headlines for months, moved to honor Limbaugh by issuing a memo directing the lowering of the American flag to half-staff on Wednesday at several locations across the state, including the Palm Beach County Courthouse and Palm Beach City Hall.

Limbaugh was a longtime resident of Palm Beach County.

MORE: The Cruelty Of Flying A Flag At Half-Staff

But the Palm Beach County commissioner issued her own statement reminding DeSantis and anyone with hopes of having flags lowered for Limbaugh what exactly that specific honor is actually reserved for. In doing so, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay also accurately pointed to Limbaugh’s “divisive” history as yet another reason why the Palm Beach County government has no interest in flying the flag at half-staff for him.

“The lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions, such as in remembrance of the young lives lost during the Parkland High School massacre or first responder line of duty deaths,” McKinlay tweeted Tuesday night. “Although Rush Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also an incredibly divisive one who hurt many people with his words and actions. I cannot and will not support the lowering of flags in his memory.”

DeSantis also wanted the flag lowered at the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

Other state and city officials in Florida took similar stances and said they, too, would forbid the flag to be lowered for Limbaugh, sparking a debate along partisan lines.

“Recognizing a Floridian who was a pioneer in radio, and was even awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor,” Christian Ziegler, vice chairman of Florida’s Republican Party, told the Tallahassee Democrat. He suggested that politicians opposing lowering the flag were looking to “secure political points from her far-left base.”

To be sure, even DeSantis’ own “flag protocol” doesn’t call for the half-staff treatment for citizens and/or constituents like Limbaugh.

“Approval for displaying the flags at half-staff, however, resides with the Governor,” the state’s flag-lowering guidance says, though.

With that said, state law leaves it up to the governor to decide who gets honored with lowered flags, including “the death of high-ranking state officials, uniformed law enforcement and fire service personnel, and prominent citizens.”

The controversy was the latest criticism of DeSantis, who has arguably made disastrous decisions for Florida regarding the pandemic, including most recently moving to limit the powers that state’s local governments have and pushing back against social distance restrictions that experts have said would help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Following the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain in 2018, David Dennis wrote for NewsOne about the racial nuances associated with lowering the flag to half-staff.

“Flags at half-staff have always represented the recognition of American tragedies, but Black death has never been perceived as an American tragedy,” Dennis wrote before adding later: “The gesture was never meant for us and I doubt it ever will be.”

Limbaugh died on Feb. 17, nearly four months after announcing he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He was 70 years old. The once-proud supporter of Donald Trump remains a lightning rod for controversy in death following a career that spanned nearly five decades. In that time, Limbaugh repeatedly attacked Black and brown people, like when he helped champion the so-called birtherism conspiracy theory that incorrectly challenged former President Barack Obama‘s nationality.

SEE ALSO:

Rush Limbaugh’s Most Racist Quotes: A Timeline Of Destructive Commentary

Candace Owens Is ‘Heartbroken’ Rush Limbaugh Is Dead

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Here's Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To Rush Limbaugh's Death

18 photos Launch gallery

Here's Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To Rush Limbaugh's Death

Continue reading Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To Rush Limbaugh’s Death

Here's Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To Rush Limbaugh's Death

News spread fast and wide on Wednesday that conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, 70, died after a year long battle with lung cancer. Needless to say, Limbaugh's supporters began posting condolences to the radio host, who used the airwaves to repeatedly disseminate violent, harmful rhetoric directed at minorities, women and the lgbtq community. Basically any topic that deserved nuance, education on the subject matter and reserve, Limbaugh routinely displayed the exact opposite. That same energy of dismissiveness was applied to the news of Limbaugh's passing, where many recounted his ignorance and hate. Black Twitter specifically dug deep and promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities. https://twitter.com/besf0rt/status/1362104314869805056?s=20 In Jan. 2020 Limbaugh, an avid cigar smoker, announced he was diagnosed with lung cancer.  Limbaugh worked to fight the disease, but in October told his listeners that the cancer was terminal. In December Limbaugh hosted his last show, where he thanked his supporters.  Limbaugh's health was less than stellar, throughout the years he shared with listeners that he was once addicted to opiods, and also lost and restored his hearing. https://twitter.com/PamKeithFL/status/1362106201954279430?s=20 Limbaugh is hailed by some as one of the leading voices of the modern day conservative movement, where he rose to prominence hosting "The Rush Limbaugh Show" for over 30 years. For years Limbaugh ranked high on the radio charts, while also serving as a mouthpiece for many of the ideologies carried out by groups like Amy Coulter, The Proud Boys, Diamond and Silk, and Candace Owens. For his rhetoric he was awarded with honors and even inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. https://twitter.com/DiamondandSilk/status/1362093272689164300?s=20 https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1362092169343950849?s=20 Prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Limbaugh was a natural supporter of the baseless claims regarding election fraud during the last presidential race. In addition, Limbaugh held political authority in helping to elect controversial figures to public office, the last and most notable being Donald Trump. Throughout Trump's campaign, Limbaugh voiced his support and in return, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom During Trump's State of The Union speech, in what was one of Limbaugh's last public appearances.

Florida County Snubs Rush Limbaugh As Flag-Lowering Debate Rages  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local
Close up of cicada slough on leaves
Maryland At Epicenter Of Cicada Re-Emergence

In some areas, 1.5 million cicadas could emerge from the ground per acre as part of a 17-year cycle.
02.23.21
Royal Farms Logo
Royal Farms Offering Wellness Bonus To Employees Who…

Royal Farms is working overtime to keep its employees and customers safe.
02.23.21
Ray Lewis Idolized
COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Registration Open At M&T Bank…

It's the latest mass vaccination site to open in the state. 
02.22.21
Photos
Close