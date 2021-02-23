Local
HomeLocal

Maryland At Epicenter Of Cicada Re-Emergence

Close up of cicada slough on leaves

Source: All copyrights belong to Jingying Zhao / Getty

Maryland is at the front and center of the cicada re-emergence that’s set to happen this Spring.

According to a University of Maryland professor, the state is at the epicenter and countless insects will begin to emerge starting in early May.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In some areas, 1.5 million cicadas could emerge from the ground per acre as part of a 17-year cycle.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

cicada

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Close up of cicada slough on leaves
Maryland At Epicenter Of Cicada Re-Emergence

In some areas, 1.5 million cicadas could emerge from the ground per acre as part of a 17-year cycle.
02.23.21
Royal Farms Logo
Royal Farms Offering Wellness Bonus To Employees Who…

Royal Farms is working overtime to keep its employees and customers safe.
02.23.21
Ray Lewis Idolized
COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Registration Open At M&T Bank…

It's the latest mass vaccination site to open in the state. 
02.22.21
Photos
Close