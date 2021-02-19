Local
HomeLocal

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Was The Driver In A Hit-And-Run Crash According To Police Report

Bill Tompkins Gervonta Davis Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

A police report has confirmed that boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was the driver in a November 2020 hit-and-run crash that left several people injured.

It happened on November 5 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m.. According to that report, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 3 people inside of the Lamborghini drove away from the scene. Four people were in the Toyota. One of them suffered a suspected serious injury. Two others had suspected minor injuries and the fourth was listed on the report as having a possible injury.

No word yet on whether or not Davis will be charged.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Was The Driver In A Hit-And-Run Crash According To Police Report  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Was The Driver In…

The crash led to multiple injuries.
02.19.21
Coronavirus Breaking News
Johns Hopkins Issues Warning About Potential Spike In…

This warning comes one day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the Brazil variant was discovered in a Maryland adult over…
02.19.21
‘I’m In This For We’: Mckayla Wilkes On…

Wilkes, 30, an activist and movement leader, recently launched her second campaign to run for Maryland's 5th Congressional District, in…
02.19.21
Photos
Close