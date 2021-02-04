Domino Sugar Replacing Neon Sign That Sits Along Baltimore’s Harbor

It’s been a fixture in the Inner Harbor since 1951 and now it’s coming down.

Domino Sugar is replacing its famed neon sign. Starting March 1, crews will remove the 120-by-70-foot sign.

If the $2 million project goes as planned, an LED-powered sign will go in its place starting on the fourth of July.

A project manager told the Baltimore Sun the new sign is designed to match the look of the original.

No word yet on what they plan to do with the original sign once it comes down.

“We’re going to need to get a better look at the letters as they come down to determine what can be saved,” said Peter O’Malley, a Domino spokesman. “We would like to give them to museums or other nonprofits if there is interest.”

Are you sad to see the old sign go?

