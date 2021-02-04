Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Schools Delay In-Person Learning Option To March

ARVADA WEST HIGH SCHOOL CORONAVIRUS RETURN TO LEARNING

Source: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

Baltimore City Public Schools has delayed its in-person learning option.

The school system will not offer the option until the first two weeks of March.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The new start dates are:

  • Kindergarten through grade 2 will begin Monday, March 1
  • Grades 3-5 and grade 9 will begin Monday, March 15
  • Grade 12 will begin April 12, 2021, the first day of the Fourth Quarter
  • NOTE: An update on pre-kindergarten, grades 6-8, and grades 10-11 will be provided in early March, at the latest

If your child attends a charter school, parents should visit the charter schools page to learn which schools will be opting into each phase of in-person learning, and visit their school’s website to review specific in-person learning plans.

While some teachers are calling the delay a victory, others are voicing their safety concerns.

Read More: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore City Public Schools

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Domino Sugar, sugarcane refining plant.
Domino Sugar Replacing Neon Sign That Sits Along…

Are you sad to see the old sign go?
02.04.21
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option
Suspect Killed, U.S. Marshal Shot In West Baltimore

It happened around 7 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Mount Street.
02.04.21
ARVADA WEST HIGH SCHOOL CORONAVIRUS RETURN TO LEARNING
Baltimore City Schools Delay In-Person Learning Option To…

The school system will not offer the option until the first two weeks of March.
02.04.21
Photos
Close