Lunch with Labor: 01-26-2021

Maryland To Launch 6 Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

A total of 12 million doses will be needed to vaccinate every Marylander. 
01.27.21
Doordash Thank You
Baltimore City Mayor Signs Law Capping Delivery App…

It will last until 90 days after Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency declaration ends.
01.27.21
Baltimore County Is Leading The State Of Maryland…

Baltimore County is leading the state for Covid-19 vaccination distribution. According to Fox 45, Batimore County has distributed 65,763 doses,…
01.27.21
