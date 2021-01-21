Local
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Maryland For $730M Jackpot

Powerball...

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

We have a winner!

The winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Allegany County in northwestern Maryland.

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

Winners can choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years, but most winners opt for cash prizes. That would be $546.8 million for the Powerball.

The prize is subjected to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Last night’s Powerball jackpot was the fifth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

