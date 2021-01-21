Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Maryland For $730M Jackpot

We have a winner!
The winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Allegany County in northwestern Maryland.
Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.
Winners can choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years, but most winners opt for cash prizes. That would be $546.8 million for the Powerball.
The prize is subjected to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.
Last night’s Powerball jackpot was the fifth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.
